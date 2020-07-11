National Hockey League to Resume Season on August 1 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The National Hockey League (NHL) in a statement said it will resume the 2019-20 season on August 1.

"Following a 142-day pause, the National Hockey League will drop the puck with a five-game schedule of Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Aug[ust] 1," the NHL said in the statement on Friday.

The NHL made the announcement after the league and players reached an agreement on a new economic plan that addresses concerns over the impact COVID-19 had on everyone, the release added.

Toronto and Edmonton were chosen as the hub cities. Edmonton will host the conference and Stanley Cup Finals, the release said.

The NHL expects to have the season end by early October, according to the release.