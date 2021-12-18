National Institutes of Health Postpone Resuming Regular Work Due to COVID-19 - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has to postpone resuming regular work until at least January as a result of the current situation with the novel coronavirus, NIH Director Francis Collins said on Friday.

"At NIH, we unfortunately have delayed our plans. We thought people were going to come back to their workplaces back in November, and then we thought we are not ready for that because of Delta," Collins said in a virtual conversation with the Washington Post.

"Then we thought we have people come back in January, and we just delayed that again, because it is unclear what the status will be."

Collins emphasized that working together next to each other is very important to be effective in science.

"We should try to get back there, we have to do so safely," he said.

Collins urged his colleagues to be careful when coming back to their laboratories and maintain all safety measures, including wearing masks and keeping physical distancing.