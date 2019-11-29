UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Institution For Transforming India To Help Attract Investment To Far East- Agency

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

National Institution for Transforming India to Help Attract Investment to Far East- Agency

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog will help attract investments to the Russian Far East, the Far East Agency for Attracting Investments and Export Support (ANO API) said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog will help attract investments to the Russian Far East, the Far East Agency for Attracting Investments and Export Support (ANO API) said in a statement on Friday.

Officials from the ANO API held a meeting with the leadership of the NITI Aayog as part of the activities set out in a memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and the institution signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

According to ANO API General Director Leonid Petukhov, the parties are currently working to define industries for mutual investments.

"We are discussing investments in various spheres, including extraction of thermal and coking coal, oil and gas in the Arctic, projects in the sphere of mineral fertilizers, timber processing, agriculture, diamond-cutting industry, education and culture," Petukhov said, as quoted by the statement.

Petukhov added that the level of cooperation between Russian and India on joint projects in the Far East had recently reached its peak.

Related Topics

India Education Russia Agriculture Oil September Gas From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

1 hour ago

Liverpool's Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ..

4 minutes ago

Southern Punjab win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Arts Council organises singing talent show

4 minutes ago

Dr Shireen Mazari for holistic approach towards co ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Planning to Build Quantum Computer Several ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.