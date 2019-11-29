National Institution for Transforming India to Help Attract Investment to Far East- Agency

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog will help attract investments to the Russian Far East, the Far East Agency for Attracting Investments and Export Support (ANO API) said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog will help attract investments to the Russian Far East, the Far East Agency for Attracting Investments and Export Support (ANO API) said in a statement on Friday.

Officials from the ANO API held a meeting with the leadership of the NITI Aayog as part of the activities set out in a memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and the institution signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

According to ANO API General Director Leonid Petukhov, the parties are currently working to define industries for mutual investments.

"We are discussing investments in various spheres, including extraction of thermal and coking coal, oil and gas in the Arctic, projects in the sphere of mineral fertilizers, timber processing, agriculture, diamond-cutting industry, education and culture," Petukhov said, as quoted by the statement.

Petukhov added that the level of cooperation between Russian and India on joint projects in the Far East had recently reached its peak.