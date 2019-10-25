UrduPoint.com
National Museum In Syria's Aleppo Reopens After 6 Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

National Museum in Syria's Aleppo Reopens After 6 Years

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Syria's second most popular museum in Aleppo reopened Thursday after six years, according to a press release seen by Sputnik.

The building was damaged in the war that broke out in 2011 and was reconstructed with the help of the UN Development Programme and the government of Japan.

The museum in the country's northeast is home to some 50,000 historic treasures dating as far back as the 1st millennium BC.

The five wings of the museum each hold prehistoric antiquities, oriental antiquities, classical Syrian Antiquities, Arab-Islamic antiquities and modern art.

