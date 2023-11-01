Open Menu

National Parcel Stations Network Company '?Parcelat' Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

National Parcel Stations Network Company '?Parcelat' Launched

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Saudi Post (SPL) signed today a partnership agreement with Abana Group Company and Proceed Logistics, a subsidiary of Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company, to launch the National Parcel Stations Network Company (?Parcelat).

SPL President Eng.

Anef Abanomi attended the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition, which is being held in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Deputy CEO of the SPL Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, CEO of Abana Group Amr Al-Amro and Deputy CEO of Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company Fahd AlFarraj.

This strategic partnership aims to contribute to the development of the quality of delivery operations in the Kingdom and to expand delivery options to increase customer satisfaction through the "Last Mile" services.

Related Topics

Riyadh Company Saudi Post Agreement Sitara Peroxide Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of ma ..

RAK Ruler issues law on licensing, operation of marine means of transport

16 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

37 minutes ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

2 hours ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

2 hours ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

3 hours ago
Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

3 hours ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

4 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

4 hours ago

More Stories From World