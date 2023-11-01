Open Menu

National Parcel Stations Network Company '?Parcelat' Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Saudi Post (SPL) signed today a partnership agreement with Abana Group Company and Proceed Logistics, a subsidiary of Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company, to launch the National Parcel Stations Network Company (?Parcelat).

SPL President Eng.

Anef Abanomi attended the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition, which is being held in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Deputy CEO of the SPL Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, CEO of Abana Group Amr Al-Amro and Deputy CEO of Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company Fahd AlFarraj.

This strategic partnership aims to contribute to the development of the quality of delivery operations in the Kingdom and to expand delivery options to increase customer satisfaction through the "Last Mile" services.

