UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Party Sends Congratulation Messages To President Xi On Chinese New Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:02 PM

National Party sends congratulation messages to President Xi on Chinese New Year

President of the National Party of Pakistan, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has sent Chinese New Year's greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese people, wishing good luck and success of friendship between the two countries

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :President of the National Party of Pakistan, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has sent Chinese New Year's greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese people, wishing good luck and success of friendship between the two countries.

This year Chinese New Year falls on a Thursday. Pakistani officials and political parties conveyed their best wishes to Chinese leaders and the people of China worldwide for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which is also called Spring Festival, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

In his congratulatory message, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch extended sincere greetings and best wishes to the Chinese President and Chinese people in the year of OX.

"The Communist Party of China has been a close partner and ally of the National Party (Pakistan), and we would continue to work along with the CPC for the consolidation of our both parties and Pakistan-China friendship as well as deepen the relationship," National Party stated.

The National Party was established in 2003 and is a significant centre-left political party in Balochistan, Pakistan.

"We believe under the leadership of the CPC, China will continue to grow and will keep playing an important role for global peace harmony and development, Happy Chinese Lunar New Year of Ox 2021", National Party added in a congratulatory letter.

At the end of the letter, the President and Secretary-General International Secretariat, Rana Ali Qaisar Khan, wishes CPC and Chinese people a very happy New Year and Long Live Pakistan-China Friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch China Best Lucky Cement Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves 40 % increase in salaries ..

41 seconds ago

195 acres state land retrieved from Qabza Mafia

40 seconds ago

Uzbek president approves change of elections date

42 seconds ago

Peoples problems to be resolved at their doorsteps ..

43 seconds ago

Promotion of trade, tourism imperative for sustain ..

45 seconds ago

China, CEE countries need to widen cooperation in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.