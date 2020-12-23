UrduPoint.com
National Rally Says France, UK Should Resolve Border Issues Bilaterally Amid EU Incapacity

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) France and the United Kingdom should solve border issues on a bilateral basis, since the European Union has shown its incompetence in post-Brexit negotiations that brought no results, Laurent Jacobelli, a spokesman for the French right-wing National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen, told Sputnik.

"Only sovereign states can negotiate in such difficult situations. The EU does not understand that a border is not a wall, but is a filtering barrier. France can negotiate with Britain while the EU has clearly shown its incompetence after months of useless talks without any result to show," Jacobelli said.

Commenting on the issue of fishing rights, Jacobelli argued that France as a seaside state bordering the UK has to negotiate its fishing rights directly with London, and "not Austria or Hungary," for instance.

"It must be a one on one negotiation if we want the talks on fishing rights to succeed," he concluded.

The remarks come as progress remains elusive for months in the EU-UK post-Brexit trade talks. The main disagreements between the parties are caused by the fishing regime, as London intends to maintain sovereignty over a number of fishing zones, while Brussels is trying to preserve the right to conduct commercial fishing in those areas for fishermen from several EU countries.

If no trade deal is secured before year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.

