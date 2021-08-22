National Reconciliation Council Head, Former Afghan President Finish Talks With Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, held talks with the representatives of the political office of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on the formation of the future government.

"Along with HE @KarzaiH, we welcomed members of the Taliban political office, & negotiation team. We exchanged views on the current security & political developments, & an inclusive political settlement for the future of the country," Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Karzai and Abdullah had already met with the acting Taliban governor of Kabul to discuss the safety of residents of the capital.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city. The Taliban have since been de facto in control of Afghanistan.

The chief of the political office of the Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar, will likely make a decision concerning the structure of the future Afghan government over the next two weeks, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.