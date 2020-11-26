National Security Advisers of India, Sri Lanka, Maldives to Meet Friday for 2-Day Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will participate in the fourth edition of the NSA level meeting on trilateral maritime security cooperation along with his Sri Lankan and Maldivian counterparts in the Ceylon city of Colombo on Friday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"At the invitation of Secretary of Ministry of Defence of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H.E. Maj Gen (Retd). Kamal Gunaratne, National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval will visit Colombo to participate in the 4th NSA Level Meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation, being hosted by Sri Lanka on November 27-28, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The trilateral meeting of the Indian Ocean countries serves as an effective platform for maritime cooperation, according to New Delhi.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. On the sidelines of the Trilateral Meeting, NSA is also expected to have other high level bilateral engagements," the statement read.

The previous meetings were held in 2011, 2013 and 2014 in the Maldives, Sri Lanka and India, respectively. The third edition of the NSA level meeting was also attended by the island nations of Mauritius and Seychelles as guests.