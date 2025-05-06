National Security and War Course participants visit Pakistan embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday hosted a delegation of National Security and War Course (NSWC) of the National Defence University (NDU) of Islamabad, during their foreign study visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit aims to enhance bilateral dialogue, academic collaboration, and mutual understanding between Pakistan and the UAE.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi welcomed Air Vice Marshal Amir Munir, Chief Instructor, AOD of NDU and the delegation, comprising senior military and civil service officers as well as officers from friendly countries.

The ambassador underscored the significance of such exchanges in deepening bilateral cooperation.

He said that the visit also reflected the commitment to strengthening the historic Pakistan-UAE partnership.

During their visit, the delegation will have high-level interactions with UAE government officials, think tanks, and other UAE institutions. The delegation's visit is a testament to the everlasting relationship between the two brotherly countries.