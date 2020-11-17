National Unity Government Should Rule Armenia Until Parliamentary Elections - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced the inevitability of early parliamentary elections in the country, but noted that a national unity government should rule the country until then.

"Taking into account the current situation and the need for a worthy way out of it, listening to public demands, it becomes obvious: in order to save the country from upheavals, early elections to the National Assembly will be inevitable," the president's address reads.

In this context, the only responsible approach can be an objective assessment by the government and the ruling political force of their potential and the presentation of a "roadmap" in a short time, which should provide for the timing of initiating constitutional processes that would allow early parliamentary elections. Prior to that, he said, management should be transferred to a high-quality national unity government.