UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Unity Government Should Rule Armenia Until Parliamentary Elections - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

National Unity Government Should Rule Armenia Until Parliamentary Elections - President

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced the inevitability of early parliamentary elections in the country, but noted that a national unity government should rule the country until then.

"Taking into account the current situation and the need for a worthy way out of it, listening to public demands, it becomes obvious: in order to save the country from upheavals, early elections to the National Assembly will be inevitable," the president's address reads.

In this context, the only responsible approach can be an objective assessment by the government and the ruling political force of their potential and the presentation of a "roadmap" in a short time, which should provide for the timing of initiating constitutional processes that would allow early parliamentary elections. Prior to that, he said, management should be transferred to a high-quality national unity government.

Related Topics

National Assembly From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

46 minutes ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

27 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

27 minutes ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

1 hour ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.