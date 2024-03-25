Open Menu

National University Of Singapore Launches AI Institute

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

National University of Singapore launches AI institute

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The National University of Singapore on Monday launched its artificial intelligence (AI) institute to advance research and application of AI technologies in education, healthcare and finance.

The new institute will also study ways to safeguard transparency and accountability to address ethical concerns and risks associated with AI, according to a statement issued by the university.

Researchers of the institute have received external investment of 8 million Singapore Dollars (6 million U.S. dollars).

The university will invest additional 20 million Singapore dollars (14.8 million dollars) for foundational research, policy study and real-world applications.

The institute aims to collaborate with government agencies and industry to amplify AI capabilities across the society, the statement added.

Related Topics

Education Singapore National University Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

1 hour ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

1 hour ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From World