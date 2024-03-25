National University Of Singapore Launches AI Institute
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The National University of Singapore on Monday launched its artificial intelligence (AI) institute to advance research and application of AI technologies in education, healthcare and finance.
The new institute will also study ways to safeguard transparency and accountability to address ethical concerns and risks associated with AI, according to a statement issued by the university.
Researchers of the institute have received external investment of 8 million Singapore Dollars (6 million U.S. dollars).
The university will invest additional 20 million Singapore dollars (14.8 million dollars) for foundational research, policy study and real-world applications.
The institute aims to collaborate with government agencies and industry to amplify AI capabilities across the society, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From World
-
France says several major anti-drug raids launched2 minutes ago
-
Western Australia reports property damage as bushfire enters into 3rd day2 minutes ago
-
Mongolia issues warning of dust storms2 minutes ago
-
Death toll from heavy rains in Southeastern Brazil jumps to 2322 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake52 minutes ago
-
North Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un1 hour ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart1 hour ago
-
Jaishankar's remarks over China's Zangnan disregard common sense, vicious attempt to win votes: Anal ..2 hours ago
-
Book of Xi's discourses on financial work published2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated2 hours ago
-
N. Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un2 hours ago
-
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake: regional governor2 hours ago