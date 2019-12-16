National Weather Service Alerts of Coming Winter Storm Across Central Plains, Northeast US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The central plains and northeast of the United States will be affected by a heavy snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The central plains and northeast of the United States will be affected by a heavy snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a statement.

"A swath of wintry precipitation will affect many areas from the Central Plains to the Northeast through Tuesday, with locally heavy snowfall over interior New England," the NWS said.

Meteorologists said a low pressure system in the region is a cause for the snowfall, adding that they expect the storm to leave the northeast by Tuesday night. However, there is a possibility for snowfalls in the New England area on Wednesday morning.

Residents in more than 20 US states stretching from Colorado to Maryland received winter weather and flood alerts, according to media reports.

The snowfall over the weekend amounted to 43,5 inches (110 cm) in Colorado and Wyoming and 11 inches (29 cm) in Kansas.