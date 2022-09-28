UrduPoint.com

National Weather Service Says Hurricane Ian 'Life-Threatening,' 18-Foot Storm Surges Seen

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 08:31 PM

National Weather Service Says Hurricane Ian 'Life-Threatening,' 18-Foot Storm Surges Seen

Hurricane Ian poses a "life-threatening" danger to the people of Florida amid high winds and coastal storm surges as high as 18-feet already in some areas, National Weather Service (NWS) Director Ken Graham said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Hurricane Ian poses a "life-threatening" danger to the people of Florida amid high winds and coastal storm surges as high as 18-feet already in some areas, National Weather Service (NWS) Director Ken Graham said on Wednesday.

"Winds are 155 miles an hour, Category Four storm... It's 24 hours of rainfall, 24 hours of winds," Graham said during a press briefing. "Life-threatening, devastating storm surge forecast, this is brand new information over the last hour or so... Englewood to Bonita Beach, 12- to 18-foot storm surge.

That's above ground."

Hurricane Ian is slowing down as it approaches Florida, compounding storm surge issues and prolonging rainfall across the state, Graham added.

Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Red Cross also attended the briefing, where they outlined efforts to pre-stage humanitarian aid for rapid deployment to impacted areas.

Officials urged residents in the forecasted path of the hurricane to follow local evacuation orders and maintain a plan of action.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Florida

Recent Stories

Creating International Tribunal on Ukraine May Fac ..

Creating International Tribunal on Ukraine May Face 'Practical Difficulties' - U ..

6 minutes ago
 UN's Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harn ..

UN's Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harneis calls on Acting Governor B ..

6 minutes ago
 Resolving public problems govt's top priority: Asa ..

Resolving public problems govt's top priority: Asad Mehmood

8 minutes ago
 US Threatens Sanctions on Participating Nations Th ..

US Threatens Sanctions on Participating Nations That Do Not Comply With Russian ..

8 minutes ago
 Germany in Close Contact With Denmark, Sweden on N ..

Germany in Close Contact With Denmark, Sweden on Nord Stream Incidents - Regulat ..

8 minutes ago
 Iran launches strikes that kill 9 in Iraqi Kurdist ..

Iran launches strikes that kill 9 in Iraqi Kurdistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.