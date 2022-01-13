UrduPoint.com

Nationalist Statements Of New Kazakh Information Minister Unacceptable - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Nationalist Statements of New Kazakh Information Minister Unacceptable - Zakharova

The nationalist statements of Kazakhstan's new information minister, Askar Umarov, are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The nationalist statements of Kazakhstan's new information minister, Askar Umarov, are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We consider statements of a nationalist nature, this includes everything: xenophobia, and incitement of hatred, etc., which rightly caused, as many have said, an exacerbated reaction among the citizens of both Russia and Kazakhstan, unacceptable," she said at a briefing.

Russia considers the appointment of Umarov an internal affair of Kazakhstan, the country's leadership is determined to strengthen ties with Russia, she added.

On Tuesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the new composition of the government of the republic. Umarov, who had previously made negative statements about the Russians, was appointed the new information minister. Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov said that the agency refused to work and maintain contacts with Umarov, citing the latter's views.

Related Topics

Information Minister Russia Kazakhstan Government

Recent Stories

EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Relations With Russia, ..

EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Relations With Russia, Ukraine at Talks in Brest - L ..

4 minutes ago
 Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public tr ..

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

4 minutes ago
 Municipal Commissioner reviews on going anti encro ..

Municipal Commissioner reviews on going anti encroachment drive in city

4 minutes ago
 Majority of Americans Fear Surprise Emergency Room ..

Majority of Americans Fear Surprise Emergency Room Bills Despite Legislative Ban ..

4 minutes ago
 Differences in Approaches to Security Confirm Need ..

Differences in Approaches to Security Confirm Need for Legal Guarantees - Russia ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Army Chief's allegations o ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Army Chief's allegations of `launch pads', `training cam ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.