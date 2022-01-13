Nationalist Statements of New Kazakh Information Minister Unacceptable - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The nationalist statements of Kazakhstan's new information minister, Askar Umarov, are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We consider statements of a nationalist nature, this includes everything: xenophobia, and incitement of hatred, etc., which rightly caused, as many have said, an exacerbated reaction among the citizens of both Russia and Kazakhstan, unacceptable," she said at a briefing.

Russia considers the appointment of Umarov an internal affair of Kazakhstan, the country's leadership is determined to strengthen ties with Russia, she added.

On Tuesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the new composition of the government of the republic. Umarov, who had previously made negative statements about the Russians, was appointed the new information minister. Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov said that the agency refused to work and maintain contacts with Umarov, citing the latter's views.