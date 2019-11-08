Nationalists in Tbilisi Seek to Disrupt Screening of Movie About LGBT Men - Reports

Ultranationalist movement Georgian March and its supporters have attempted to break through a police cordon near a movie theater in Tbilisi, which plans to premier the Georgian-Swedish film "And Then We Danced" telling about two LGBT men, media reported on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Ultranationalist movement Georgian March and its supporters have attempted to break through a police cordon near a movie theater in Tbilisi , which plans to premier the Georgian-Swedish film "And Then We Danced" telling about two LGBT men, media reported on Friday.

According to drone footage, broadcast by Georgia's Rustavi 2 tv channel, the demonstrators have clashed with police.

Georgian March previously threatened to disrupt the premiere at the country's movie theaters by "peaceful protest action.

The Georgian Orthodox Church has similarly warned that its clergy will also protest the screening of this film. According to the church, the movie is "yet another attempt to damage the values and dignity of Georgia."

The movie in question is co-produced by Georgia's Takes Film and Sweden's French Quarter Film. Sweden has submitted the ballet drama for the best international feature category in the 92nd academy Awards.