Nations negotiate terms of plastics treaty in Nairobi

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The latest negotiations towards a global treaty to combat plastic pollution opened in Nairobi on Monday, with tensions expected as nations tussle over what should be included in the pact.

Some 175 countries agreed last year to conclude by 2024 a UN treaty to address the plastic blighting oceans, floating in the atmosphere, and infiltrating the bodies of animals and humans.

While there is broad consensus a treaty is needed, there are very different opinions about what should be in it.

As the talks formally opened, Peru's Gustavo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez, chair of the forum's intergovernmental negotiating committee, warned that plastic pollution posed "a direct threat to our environment, human health, and the delicate balance of our planet."

"We have the collective power to change this trajectory," he said.