Nations Vote 85-10 for US-Backed Ban on Developing Aerosol Nerve Agents - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A US-led effort to extend a global prohibition on chemical weapons to tools for law enforcement won approval of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on an 85-10 vote, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"This decision sends a clear signal that countries cannot hide their work to advance an offensive capability for the aerosolized use of central nervous system-acting chemicals under the guise of doing so for law enforcement," the State Department said in a press release.

The United States, in collaboration with Australia, Switzerland and 49 other countries, cosponsored the decision, which was adopted by a super majority with 85 in favor and only ten voting against the decision, the release said.

The United States has long been concerned that some countries are concealing their offensive work related to central nervous system-acting chemicals, by citing an exemption for developing tools for law enforcement, the release also said.

The vote effectively ended the exemption, the release added.

The 193-nation OPCW oversees a global effort to permanently and verifiably eliminate chemical weapons, according to the agency's website.