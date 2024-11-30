Open Menu

Nations Warn Of Deadlock At Landmark Plastic Pollution Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Busan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Diplomats warned Saturday that a majority of countries could walk away from talks on the world's first plastic pollution agreement if a handful of delegations continue resisting calls to compromise.

Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution.

But efforts to reach the landmark agreement are locked over several key sticking points, particularly reducing production and phasing out chemicals believed or known to harm human health.

Over 100 countries back those measures, and insist a treaty without them will fail to solve the pollution crisis.

But around a dozen nations -- mostly producers of plastic precursors derived from fossil fuels -- are strongly opposed.

As a result, just a day before talks are supposed to end, the draft text remains full of opposing views and contradictory language.

And frustration is growing.

"The overwhelming majority of delegates here demand an ambitious treaty," said Panama's delegation head Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez.

"If the reduction of production is not there, there is no treaty."

"We cannot let a few loud voices derail the process," he added.

