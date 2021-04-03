UrduPoint.com
Nations Whose Citizens Died In 2020 Iran Jet Crash To Hold Ministerial Meeting - Ukraine

Foreign ministers of countries whose nationals died in last year's Ukrainian airliner crash near Tehran will meet in the coming weeks to push for Iran's accountability, a Ukrainian diplomat said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Foreign ministers of countries whose nationals died in last year's Ukrainian airliner crash near Tehran will meet in the coming weeks to push for Iran's accountability, a Ukrainian diplomat said on Saturday.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was struck down by a Iranian missile shortly after it took off from Tehran on January 8, 2020. It carried 176 passengers and crew from Ukraine, Iran, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan, all of whom died.

"All foreign ministers of affected countries will meet in the next few weeks to discuss the algorithm of further actions," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin told Ukraina24 news channel.

The crash happened days after the United States launched a drone attack near Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander, prompting a response from Iran and putting it on the defensive. Tehran said later that its military had mistaken the airliner for a hostile target.

