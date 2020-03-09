Nations With Coronavirus Community Transmission Should Consider Reducing Exposure - WHO

The World Health Organizations urges countries with community transmissions of coronavirus to consider measures that reduce exposure of more people to the virus, its chief said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The World Health Organizations urges countries with community transmissions of coronavirus to consider measures that reduce exposure of more people to the virus, its chief said Monday.

"Depending on their context, countries with community transmission could consider closing schools, canceling mass gatherings and other measures to reduce exposure," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Different countries are in different scenarios and require a tailored response to what increasingly looks like a pandemic, but all should combine containment and mitigation measures, he said.

"All countries must take a comprehensive, blended strategy for controlling their epidemics and pushing this deadly virus back," Tedros Adhanom added.

The global infection tally passed the 100,000 mark over the weekend, with cases reported in more than 100 countries. More than 70 percent of over 80,000 patients in China have already recovered, according to WHO.