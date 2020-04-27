UrduPoint.com
Nationwide Lockdown Caused By COVID-19 In India Yields Positive Results - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:51 PM

Nationwide Lockdown Caused by COVID-19 in India Yields Positive Results - Prime Minister

A nationwide lockdown in India introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus has yielded positive results, however, the virus is still dangerous and people should be careful, the country's government said in a press release on Monday following a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of government of India's states and union territories

The lockdown, initially introduced on March 25 across the country, was extended last week until May 3.

"Prime Minister underlined that the Lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months. He added that India's population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries. The situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March.

However, due to timely measures, India has been able to protect many people. He, however, forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance," the press release said.

The prime minister added that efforts of the regional authorities now should be focused on converting the country's "red zones," which have more cases of the coronavirus disease, into "orange" and thereafter to "green zones." So far, there are 170 and 207 so-called red and orange zones across India.

On Monday, the health authorities reported 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and 48 new deaths, marking a significant drop from the 1,990 new cases reported on Sunday. Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 27,892 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, resulting in the deaths of 872 people.

