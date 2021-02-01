Nationwide Lockdown in Germany Reduces COVID-19 Infections - Government

Germany is witnessing a drop in new COVID-19 cases, which according to government officials, is a result of the prolonged lockdown

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Germany is witnessing a drop in new COVID-19 cases, which according to government officials, is a result of the prolonged lockdown.

"This is good news. The number of new patients is decreasing. Last week the Robert Koch Institute reported an incidence rate of less than 100 for the first time in three months. ... The number of patients who require treatment in the intensive care unit is also dropping. ...

We see that concerted measures and joint efforts to reduce social contacts are having the desired effect," deputy government spokeswoman Martina Fietz told reporters on Monday.

Germany extended the nationwide lockdown, which was introduced on November 2, until February 14, and vowed to speed up its vaccine rollout.

The European country has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, with almost coronavirus related 57,000 deaths.