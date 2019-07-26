Nationwide Opposition Protest Expected to Take Place in Venezuela on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Venezuelans are expected to take to the streets on Friday to participate in a nationwide opposition protest that has reportedly been called by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

According to media reports, localized disruptions of transport are expected on the day of the protest, which comes after representatives of Guaido and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reopened peace talks on the island of Barbados earlier this month.