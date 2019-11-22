UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nationwide Rally In Colombia Marked By Violence Between Protesters, Police - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:50 AM

Nationwide Rally in Colombia Marked by Violence Between Protesters, Police - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) A day of nationwide protests and strikes in Colombia has been overshadowed by violence with protesters burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails, thus provoking police to use water cannons and tear gas, media reported.

El Tiempo reported that massive clashes during marches, involving thousands of protesters, took place in Bogota, Manizales, Santiago de Cali and Bucaramanga on Thursday.

The reports said a lot of protesters had been detained and a lot of people had sustained injuries in the violence, while specific numbers have not been reported.

"Due to violence in several districts of the city, which have overshadowed the national protest day, I decided to declare a curfew today beginning on 07:00 p.m. [noon GMT]. Those who violate it will be detained," Mauricio Armitage, the mayor of Santiago de Cali, said in a video address, published by the regional security ministry on Twitter on Thursday.

In Bogota, the protesters blocked off several roads and highways. The demonstrators are burning barricades and throwing stones on the police who are using tear gas and water cannons to suppress them, according to the reports.

However, the protesters remain in the center of the city. Moreover, the demonstrations have provoked metro traffic suspension in the Colombian capital.

The protest on Thursday was initially planned to be held as a peaceful march involving students and professors. However, the opposition announced its plans to carry out a general strike on the same day.

The demonstrators are protesting against the authorities' inaction in fighting crime and improving the economic situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities have warned that the protest might provoke unrest, which was a case in Venezuela and Bolivia, where riots led to a large number of casualties and significant material damage.

Ahead of the protest day, the Colombian migration service closed the country's border. Moreover, the government tightened security measures by introducing a ban on carrying weapons and restricting sales and consumption of alcohol, and announced the possibility of introducing a curfew.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Water Twitter Metro Traffic Santiago Bucaramanga Manizales Cali Bogota Same Bolivia Colombia Venezuela March Border Gas Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

3 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

3 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

4 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.