Nationwide Strike At Bolivian Airports Comes To End - Minister Of Public Works

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:00 AM

Nationwide Strike at Bolivian Airports Comes to End - Minister of Public Works

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The nationwide strike of Bolivian air traffic controllers has come to an end as they reached an agreement on wages with the country's government, Minister of Public Works Ivan Arias told reporters.

The strike started on Tuesday and was due to last until Friday with a possible prolongation in case of a failure to reach a consensus with authorities.

"We have signed an agreement that will stop the strike. The airport services will be immediately resumed," Arias said on late Wednesday.

The strike left at least 80 internal and international flights canceled.

