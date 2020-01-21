Nationwide Strike in Colombia Turns Violent, Leaves 4 People Injured in Bogota - Reports

Colombia's nationwide anti-government strike, which is underway on Tuesday, has led to clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers, the Caracol broadcaster reported, adding that three policemen and one civilian had been injured in violence in Bogota

The strike took place two months after the recent wave of mass protests in the country, which involved thousands of people and left many people injured and dead.

According to video footage posted on Twitter, law enforcement officers fired tear gas to disperse protesters, who threw stones at policemen.

In addition, demonstrators blocked streets with trash containers across the country.

Nationwide rallies in Colombia began last November, when Colombians took to the streets to blame their government for the nation's high crime rates, deteriorating economic situation and violence. In response to the demonstrations and nationwide strikes, the government entered into talks with the protesters and unveiled measures to ease the tax burden on low-income groups. However, the concessions have done little to pacify the demonstrators as rallies have grown into a protest against the whole establishment.