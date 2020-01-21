UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nationwide Strike In Colombia Turns Violent, Leaves 4 People Injured In Bogota - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:41 PM

Nationwide Strike in Colombia Turns Violent, Leaves 4 People Injured in Bogota - Reports

Colombia's nationwide anti-government strike, which is underway on Tuesday, has led to clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers, the Caracol broadcaster reported, adding that three policemen and one civilian had been injured in violence in Bogota

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Colombia's nationwide anti-government strike, which is underway on Tuesday, has led to clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers, the Caracol broadcaster reported, adding that three policemen and one civilian had been injured in violence in Bogota.

The strike took place two months after the recent wave of mass protests in the country, which involved thousands of people and left many people injured and dead.

According to video footage posted on Twitter, law enforcement officers fired tear gas to disperse protesters, who threw stones at policemen.

In addition, demonstrators blocked streets with trash containers across the country.

Nationwide rallies in Colombia began last November, when Colombians took to the streets to blame their government for the nation's high crime rates, deteriorating economic situation and violence. In response to the demonstrations and nationwide strikes, the government entered into talks with the protesters and unveiled measures to ease the tax burden on low-income groups. However, the concessions have done little to pacify the demonstrators as rallies have grown into a protest against the whole establishment.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Protest Twitter Bogota Colombia November Gas Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

31 minutes ago

Any Ceasefire in Afghanistan to Be Temporary Witho ..

5 minutes ago

Majority of US Voters Want New Evidence Disclosed ..

5 minutes ago

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

2 hours ago

UN Needs $348Mln to Assist Palestinians in 2020 Am ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.