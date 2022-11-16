WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Polish national security chief Jacek Siewiera after media reported that two Russian missiles allegedly landed in Poland near the border with Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

"We've seen the reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information," Watson said on Tuesday.

"Shortly after receiving these reports, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera."

The US government cannot confirm the reports or provide any additional details at this time, Watson added.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said that the United States does not have any information to corroborate the reports and urged all parties to gather the facts before jumping to any conclusions.