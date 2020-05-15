NATO Able to Conduct Operations Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak - Senior Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) NATO is able to conduct all of its missions and operations successfully despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said Thursday.

"In the first session today, the allied chiefs of defence reiterated their unwavering commitment to NATO. They assured that COVID-19 will not affect their contributions to collective defence ... We've implemented special measures to ensure the health and security of all of our personnel, but our operations, missions and activities continue," Air Chief Marshal Peach said at a press briefing after a video conference of the NATO chiefs of defence.

The senior official added that the military alliance is fulfilling all of its collective defense missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kosovo.

"Afghanistan has been brought back tragically into focus this week and we condemn the attacks this week against medical facilities, and the security situation in the country remains fragile," Air Chief Marshal Peach stated.

NATO is continuing its peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, in accordance with the UN mandate, and the alliance is committed to resuming training activities in Iraq, the official said.

The high-level NATO meeting was the first virtual session involving the chiefs of defence in the alliance's history.