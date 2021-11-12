UrduPoint.com

NATO Acting Actively Near Russian Borders, Moscow To Hedge Risks - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) NATO is actively and assertively operating near the Russian borders, Moscow will take security measures and hedge risks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

At a daily briefing, Peskov was asked to comment on a recent Bloomberg article about the United States warning Europe that Russia may be planning an invasion to Ukraine. This is not the first publication and not the first statement by the US that they are concerned about the Russian armed forces movements on the Russian territory. It has been  repeatedly emphasized  that the Russian armed forces` movement on the Russian territory should not cause any concern, Peskov emphasized. The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone.

"We take measures to ensure our security if any provocative actions of our opponents occur near our borders, if necessary. Speaking of the opponents, I (I mean), first of all, NATO and NATO forces, which are very, very active and assertive in the immediate vicinity of our borders, whether it is air, water or land.

Such headlines are nothing but an empty, ill-grounded escalation of tension. Russia poses no threat to anyone," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov pointed to an increase in "provocative actions." The spokesman mentioned intensified NATO aircraft intelligence and reconnaissance activities in the Black Sea region.

"All of this certainly cannot leave us indifferent to what is happening. We have to be on our guard. They are not our friends, are they? It is not the Belarusian plane flying, but our allies`, right? Planes of those who declare deterrence and counteraction to Russia as their main aim, and those who call Russia an enemy, well, thereof, we must somehow secure ourselves and hedge risks, that is exactly what we are doing," Peskov said.

Russia issues statements reacting to the growing pressure "every day," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

