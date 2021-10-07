UrduPoint.com

NATO Actions Contradict Statements About Resumption Of Dialogue With Russia - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

NATO Actions Contradict Statements About Resumption of Dialogue With Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO actions contradict their statements on resumption of dialogue with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NATO said that accreditations have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian Mission, "who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers.

"

"There is an obvious contradiction in the statements of NATO representatives about the desire to normalize relations with our country and in real actions. These actions, of course, do not allow us to build illusions about the possibility of normalizing relations and resuming dialogue with NATO. Rather, these prospects are undermined almost completely," Peskov told reporters.

