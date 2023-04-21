UrduPoint.com

NATO Actions Prove Russia's Decision To Launch Operation In Ukraine Right - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

NATO Actions Prove Russia's Decision to Launch Operation in Ukraine Right - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) NATO shows its "aggressive essence" and obviously continues the line of drawing Ukraine into the alliance, these actions of demonstrate that Russia was right to launch the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

NATO continues to show its "aggressive essence," which was spoken about even before the start of the special military operation, the official said, adding that NATO "obviously continues its line of absorbing and drawing Ukraine into the alliance."

"All this once again demonstrates to everyone ... the correctness of the decision of (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) to start this operation.

Based on the interests of Russia and the need to ensure its security. We are dealing with an aggressive bloc that views our country as an adversary and encroaches on the security of our country," Peskov told reporters.

During his visit to Kiev on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his country's security and membership in the alliance would be high on the agenda at the upcoming meeting in Germany and in the run-up to the Vilnius summit in July. Earlier on Friday, he said that all NATO allies had agreed that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Visit Germany Vilnius Vladimir Putin Kiev Alliance July All

Recent Stories

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

1 hour ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

1 hour ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

2 hours ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zahe ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.