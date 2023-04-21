MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) NATO shows its "aggressive essence" and obviously continues the line of drawing Ukraine into the alliance, these actions of demonstrate that Russia was right to launch the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

NATO continues to show its "aggressive essence," which was spoken about even before the start of the special military operation, the official said, adding that NATO "obviously continues its line of absorbing and drawing Ukraine into the alliance."

"All this once again demonstrates to everyone ... the correctness of the decision of (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) to start this operation.

Based on the interests of Russia and the need to ensure its security. We are dealing with an aggressive bloc that views our country as an adversary and encroaches on the security of our country," Peskov told reporters.

During his visit to Kiev on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his country's security and membership in the alliance would be high on the agenda at the upcoming meeting in Germany and in the run-up to the Vilnius summit in July. Earlier on Friday, he said that all NATO allies had agreed that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance.