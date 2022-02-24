NATO Activates Defense Plans on Deploying Response Forces in Member States - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO has activated defense plans that provide for response forces deployment in member states in case of crisis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"Today we activated NATO's defence plans, that gives our military commanders more authority to move forces and to deploy forces when needed and of course these could also be elements of the NATO response force so we are ready and adjusting our posture," Stoltenberg told reporters.