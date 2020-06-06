NATO Activities Likely To Increase As COVID-19 Crisis Subsides - Russian Diplomat
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) NATO activities are likely to increase as the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic is subsiding, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Activity is still high, and as the pandemic is being overcome it is only likely to increase," Grushko said.
According to the diplomat, NATO military drill never stop and the alliance is particularly active in the Baltic region and in the Black Sea. He added that US vessels recently entered the Barents Sea.