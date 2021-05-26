UrduPoint.com
NATO Activities Near Belarusian Border Looks Like Preparation For Operation - Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Wednesday that NATO activities near the country's border look like measures to prepare for military operation in advance.

"Conditions are being created for unconditional military domination in relation to Belarus.

All of the above is nothing more than measures of early preparation for the conduct of hostilities. These actions cause us concern, which requires a response," Khrenin said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

