NATO Admiral Says Alliance Working On Military Plans Against Russia, Not China

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 09:38 PM

NATO Admiral Says Alliance Working on Military Plans Against Russia, Not China

NATO is not working on military plans against China, but is doing so with respect to Russia and terrorist groups, Royal Netherlands Navy Adm. Rob Bauer, who chairs NATO's Military Committee, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) NATO is not working on military plans against China, but is doing so with respect to Russia and terrorist groups, Royal Netherlands Navy Adm. Rob Bauer, who chairs NATO's Military Committee, said on Wednesday.

"NATO is not working on military plans against China. We are working on military plans against Russia and the terrorist groups," Bauer said during a press briefing. "That doesn't mean that there aren't allies in the alliance that also look at China and are planning on that as well."

