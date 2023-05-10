UrduPoint.com

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Present Itself At Any Time'

Published May 10, 2023

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Present Itself at Any Time'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) NATO has been preparing for a new era of security challenges in Europe and has to be ready to face the fact that conflict with Russia could "present itself at any time," Royal Netherlands Navy Adm. Rob Bauer, chair of NATO's Military Committee, said on Wednesday.

"We have to prepare for the fact that conflict (with Russia) can present itself at any time.

NATO has been preparing for this new era. For years, the NATO military authorities have been monitoring Russia's pattern of increasingly aggressive behavior. Together we have implemented the biggest increase in collective defense, since the Cold War, but the work is not done yet," Bauer said during a press briefing.

The work to be done now is the integration of NATO and national military planning, which will enable the alliance to move in the same direction, Bauer added.

