NATO Adopts First AI Strategy - Alliance's Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:24 PM

NATO defense ministers have agreed on the first artificial intelligence strategy, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

"Allies have agreed at the first AI strategy it will set standards for responsible use of AI in accordance with the international law, outline how we are going to accelerate the adoption to AI in what we do, protect this technology and address the threats by the use of AI by adversaries," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The new strategy says the development of artificial intelligence technology will likely affect NATO's work on collective defense, crisis management, and cooperative security.

The alliance plans to integrate AI to help carry out these three core tasks. The document, published on NATO's website, urges all member states to cooperate on the development, responsible use and protection of AI technologies.

The US, a NATO member, launched the AI Partnership for Defense last year. The partnership, set up by the Pentagon, consists of 13 countries from Europe and Asia. This year, the US Department of Defense announced its plan to spend $874 million next year on AI-related technologies.

