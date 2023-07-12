Open Menu

NATO Adopts Plan To Transfer 100,000 Troops To Poland If Necessary - Polish President

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 10:36 PM

NATO Adopts Plan to Transfer 100,000 Troops to Poland If Necessary - Polish President

NATO adopted a plan to transfer 100,000 troops to Poland if necessary, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) NATO adopted a plan to transfer 100,000 troops to Poland if necessary, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

"I can explain what is expected � if there were an attack, for example, on the Kholm Gate (from Brest in Belarus), around100,000 NATO soldiers would be sent to our territory for immediate defense" Duda said at a press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

These are postulates that have been adopted and approved by NATO within the framework of defense plans, the president added.

