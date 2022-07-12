UrduPoint.com

NATO Advisers Developed Operational Plans Of Ukrainian Military - Hacker Group

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 05:10 AM

NATO Advisers Developed Operational Plans of Ukrainian Military - Hacker Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Advisers from NATO countries have developed operational plans of the Ukrainian military, a member of the RaHDIt Russian hacker group told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

"Foreign advisers developed both operational and tactical plans, and a training system, and a combat training system (of the Ukranian military) - this is an unequivocal fact that the Beregini group (Ukrainian hackers) revealed.

They had very good information that, among other things, not only Americans, but also from almost all NATO countries, came to train Ukrainian special operations forces ... There is nformation about these people," the hacker said.

