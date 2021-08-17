NATO Agreed to End Afghanistan Mission 'Knowing Risk' of Taliban Regaining Control - Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO allies have agreed to end the mission in Afghanistan knowing that there was a risk of the Taliban (banned in Russia) regaining control of the country, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"All allies agreed that the time had come to end the military presence, the NATO presence in Afghanistan knowing that there were risks, knowing that there was a possibility that the Taliban was going to regain control over the country but allies took that risk with open yes, clea-eyed because they knew that the alternative was not to continue with a limited military presence, the alternative was most likely to continue with an increased presence of NATO troops and force, and to once again engage in combat," Stoltenberg told reporters.