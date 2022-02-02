UrduPoint.com

NATO Air Defense Systems In Romania, Poland Can Be Equipped With Offensive Arms - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 01:11 PM

NATO Air Defense Systems in Romania, Poland Can Be Equipped With Offensive Arms - Official

NATO air defense systems in Romania and Poland can be equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles or other offensive weapons at any time, inspections will not help, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) NATO air defense systems in Romania and Poland can be equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles or other offensive weapons at any time, inspections will not help, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing resources, that the US had informed Russia of its desire to discuss a way to verify that no Tomahawk cruise missiles are stationed in Poland or Romania but on condition that Russia share similar information on certain bases in Russia.

"Those air defense systems that are installed there are being prepared for use by Tomahawks and other offensive weapons," Dzhabarov said, adding that these systems can be equipped with offensive weapons "at any time."

NATO may place missiles on such systems a few days after specialists conduct an inspection, he said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vladimir Putin Poland Romania Chamber May Share

Recent Stories

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for U ..

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

13 minutes ago
 February 5 to be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Da ..

February 5 to be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Japan: Chairman KSFJ

1 second ago
 Hybrid car sales in Europe equal to diesel: indust ..

Hybrid car sales in Europe equal to diesel: industry data

2 seconds ago
 Olympic torch relay begins in Beijing (updated)

Olympic torch relay begins in Beijing (updated)

4 seconds ago
 Blackouts in Kabul Push 580 Companies Out of Busin ..

Blackouts in Kabul Push 580 Companies Out of Business - Industrial Association

7 seconds ago
 Canadian Police Arrest Two Men for Infractions Dur ..

Canadian Police Arrest Two Men for Infractions During COVID-19 Protests in Ottaw ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>