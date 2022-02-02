NATO Air Defense Systems in Romania, Poland Can Be Equipped With Offensive Arms - Official

NATO air defense systems in Romania and Poland can be equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles or other offensive weapons at any time, inspections will not help, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) NATO air defense systems in Romania and Poland can be equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles or other offensive weapons at any time, inspections will not help, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing resources, that the US had informed Russia of its desire to discuss a way to verify that no Tomahawk cruise missiles are stationed in Poland or Romania but on condition that Russia share similar information on certain bases in Russia.

"Those air defense systems that are installed there are being prepared for use by Tomahawks and other offensive weapons," Dzhabarov said, adding that these systems can be equipped with offensive weapons "at any time."

NATO may place missiles on such systems a few days after specialists conduct an inspection, he said.