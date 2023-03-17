UrduPoint.com

NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet At Ramstein Air Base To Discuss Defense Capabilities, Space

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Air force chiefs of NATO member states have discussed joint capabilities for defense and combat operations at a bi-annual symposium at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 16, the alliance said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Air force chiefs of NATO member states have discussed joint capabilities for defense and combat operations at a bi-annual symposium at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 16, the alliance said on Friday.

"This iteration had topics covering an update on NATO's Air Shielding effort on the eastern flank of the Alliance and requirements for a counter-Integrated Air Defence System capability. Discussions also focused on how to upgrade and further improve air bases for combat operations and to accelerate NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defence efforts," the statement read.

The meeting was hosted by Gen.

James Hecker, the commander of the Allied Air Command and US Air Forces Europe/Africa. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Christopher Cavoli joined via video link.

"I am convinced this is the ideal forum to facilitate frank, open and fruitful discussions, especially towards the Vilnius Summit in July 2023. We had great exchanges on Air and Space Power related to the overarching theme of the symposium 'Accelerating Integration,'" Hecker said, as quoted in the statement.

The meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 11-12.

