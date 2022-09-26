UrduPoint.com

NATO Aircraft Fly Along Belarus Border 30 Times In Week - Belarusian Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 08:10 AM

NATO Aircraft Fly Along Belarus Border 30 Times in Week - Belarusian Security Council

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) NATO aircraft weekly make about 30-35 reconnaissance flights along the borders of Belarus, the Secretary of State of Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, said on Sunday.

"Today alone, four flights of reconnaissance aircraft along the borders of Belarus were registered.

In a week they (number of flights) exceed 30-35 sorties of reconnaissance aircraft," Volfovich told Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Volfovich noted that NATO increased the number of exercises in the European region.

As of today, about 35,000 NATO soldiers are deployed in Eastern Europe, while the number of aircraft exceeds 2,000 units, Volfovich said, adding that there are 15 warships in the waters of the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas, including two nuclear submarines, one aircraft carrier, and over 300 sea and air-based cruise missiles.

