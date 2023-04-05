NATO Allies Agree To Start Work On Multi-Year Assistance Program For Ukraine - Head
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The NATO member states have agreed to start working on a multi-year assistance program for Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"We agreed to start work on developing a strategic multi-year assistance program for Ukraine, a clear demonstration that our support will continue for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.