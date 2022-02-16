UrduPoint.com

NATO Allies In Europe Tied With Responsibility For Kiev's Possible Provocations - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:10 PM

NATO Allies in Europe Tied With Responsibility for Kiev's Possible Provocations - Moscow

European countries from among the US allies in NATO will be tied with responsibility for the very likely provocations against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) by Kiev, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) European countries from among the US allies in NATO will be tied with responsibility for the very likely provocations against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) by Kiev, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov said.

"Under the pretext of an imaginary Russian threat, the Americans forced their NATO allies to close ranks and demanded that they significantly increase the deliveries of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. Thus, the European countries will be held responsible for the very likely provocations against the DPR and LPR by Kiev, which may involve use of all kinds of nationalist groups and mercenaries," Popov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Washington demanded that its allies also urgently deploy troops transferred from the United States on their territories and agree to additional deployment of contingents of US armed forces in the future, Popov said.

"That is to say, the timid attempts of a number of Western European countries to show independence are countered by the readiness of the United States to tighten control on the European continent through its expanded military presence," he added.

