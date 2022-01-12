UrduPoint.com

NATO Allies In Talks With Russia Remain Committed To Dual-Track Approach - US Mission

NATO allies reaffirmed their commitment to a dual-track approach of dialogue and deterrence during talks with Russia on security guarantees on Wednesday, the US mission to the alliance said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO allies reaffirmed their commitment to a dual-track approach of dialogue and deterrence during talks with Russia on security guarantees on Wednesday, the US mission to the alliance said.

"In talks with Russian counterparts, Allies stressed that NATO remains committed to our dual-track approach of dialogue and deterrence. We'll keep our defenses strong, standing united to deter further aggression against (Ukraine), while remaining open to meaningful dialogue & diplomacy," the mission said.

