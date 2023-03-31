WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts will discuss during a ministerial in Brussels next week Ukraine's needs to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces this spring, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan said on Thursday.

"We need to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to be able to mount a successful counteroffensive and then of course be able to hold what (territory) they do (take), so this is sure to be part of our discussion," Hogan said during a conference call.

Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is currently unable to launch a counteroffensive due to a shortage of weaponry.