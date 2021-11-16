UrduPoint.com

NATO Allies Offer Poland Assistance On Border With Belarus - Presidency

NATO allies have offered Poland assistance on the border with Belarus, and Warsaw is considering this option, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidency's International Policy Bureau, said on Tuesday

"Such a scenario is being considered. There are proposals from the allies," Kumoch told reporters.

NATO Warsaw Belarus Poland Border

