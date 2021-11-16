NATO Allies Offer Poland Assistance on Border With Belarus - Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) NATO allies have offered Poland assistance on the border with Belarus, and Warsaw is considering this option, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidency's International Policy Bureau, said on Tuesday.

"Such a scenario is being considered. There are proposals from the allies," Kumoch told reporters.